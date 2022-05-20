US approves $40b for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids

The US Congress on Thursday approved a gargantuan $40 billion aid package for Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion as president Joe Biden rallied behind the historic NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland.

With unusually bipartisan support, the senate voted 86-11 to pass the package -- the equivalent of the 2020 GDP of Cameroon -- after one senator briefly held up the vote, voicing alarm on the costs.

"Aid for Ukraine goes far beyond charity," senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said.