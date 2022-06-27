US eyes Biden, Xi meeting in next weeks, sees growing convergence on China

US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, citing growing convergence among NATO and G7 members about the challenge China poses.

The Group of Seven rich democracies will address China's non-market economic practices, its approach to debt and its human rights actions in a communique on Tuesday, while a NATO strategic concept to be released later this week would address China in "ways that are unprecedented," he said.