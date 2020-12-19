US House Speaker Pelosi gets COVID-19 vaccine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by attending physician Brian Monahan at the Capitol.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Pelosi said: "Today, with confidence in science and at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing and other science-based steps to save lives and crush the virus."

The veteran Democrat also shared two photos of her getting vaccinated.

Shortly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced that he had also been vaccinated by Monahan.