US, Iran to start indirect talks to salvage nuclear deal

The United States and Iran will open indirect talks next week in Vienna as the European Union (EU) spearheads efforts to bring president Joe Biden's administration back into a nuclear accord.

Participants in the accord over Tehran's nuclear ambitions -- including China, France, Germany, Russia, and Britain -- will meet in-person on Tuesday in the Austrian capital, the European Union said after a video conference.

The United States will not take part directly but, for the first time since former leader Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, a US delegation will be present.

The European Union said its mediator will hold "separate contacts" with the United States in Vienna.