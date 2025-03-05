Trump hails ‘unstoppable’ America in return to Congress

Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that the “American dream is unstoppable” in his first address to Congress since a whirlwind return to power that has roiled the nation and the world.

With his close advisor Elon Musk among those in the audience for his prime-time televised address, the 78-year-old Republican billionaire said he was “just getting started” on his radical plans to reshape the country.

The president hailed the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarising bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war -- whatever the cost.