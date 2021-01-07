World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World leaders on Wednesday expressed their shock as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of the 3 November election won by Joe Biden.

Here are reactions from around the world:

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was "saddened" by the events at the U.S. Capitol, his spokesman said.

"In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

CHINA

The Chinese embassy issued an advisory on its website on Wednesday warning Chinese citizens to strengthen safety precautions in light of a "large-scale demonstration" in Washington DC and a curfew announced by the local government.

INDIA

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC," Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

JAPAN

"We decline to comment on president Trump's political style as this is about US domestic affairs," Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"But we hope to see democracy in the United States overcome this difficult situation, calmness and harmony regained, and a peaceful and democratic transfer of power."