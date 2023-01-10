Mexico hosts Biden, Trudeau for 'Three Amigos' summit

The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to set aside simmering trade tensions and pursue deeper economic integration at talks on Tuesday that will also cover security and migration.

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks known as the "Three Amigos" summit.

While efforts to tackle migration and drug smuggling dominated a bilateral meeting between Lopez Obrador and Biden on Monday, the focus is expected to shift to the economy when Trudeau joins them.

Reinforcing regional economic ties "allows the United States to be the manufacturing powerhouse that president Biden has talked about but also is a win-win for Mexico and Canada," White House National security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.