DeSantis sharpens divide between Republican isolationists and hawks over Ukraine

Although the governor has not yet officially declared himself a candidate, he and Trump are the clear front runners in the Republican race. Both have dismissed US support for Ukraine and other allies as a waste of resources and said that leaders should pay more attention to issues at home.

On the other side, a slew of declared and likely Republican challengers - including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence - have portrayed themselves as steadfast defenders of Ukraine, willing to stand up to US foes including Russia and China.

Caught in the middle is the Republican electorate, which is split on whether the US should support Ukraine and how the nation should engage with the world more generally, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Once the party of foreign policy “hawks,” Republicans have increasingly cooled on foreign entanglements and military support for allies, particularly after Trump took office in 2016.

The ideological shift of the party - which led the US to war in Iraq and Afghanistan two decades ago - was laid bare on Monday when conservative television host Tucker Carlson posted on Twitter responses from Republican candidates and possible hopefuls to questions on the war in Ukraine.