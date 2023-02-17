Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the wake of the US Air Force shooting down what Washington says was a high-tech Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and... we're going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said in his most extensive public remarks since the incident on 4 February.

While stressing that the United States is "not looking for a new Cold War," Biden said he made "no apologies for taking down that balloon."

"We'll always act to protect the interests of the American people and the security of the American people," Biden said.