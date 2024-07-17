At Republican convention, Trump watches ex-rivals fall in line

Haley, who this year said the United States can’t “go through four more years of chaos” under Trump, had not been expected to appear.

But Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally reshuffled the deck, and Haley joined the speaking schedule along with Ramaswamy and DeSantis.

“Take it from me: I haven’t always agreed with president Trump,” Haley said, “but we agree more often than we disagree.”

As Trump builds a coalition of rivals that he hopes will help him topple Biden, Haley’s comprehensive endorsement may well give cover to her supporters to vote for the brash billionaire in November.

Seeking to reassure voters that he remains robust despite the traumatic attack, Trump’s team announced he and Vance will address a campaign rally on Saturday afternoon -- just one week on from the incident.

Amid calls to lower the temperature of America’s heated political rhetoric, US House Speaker Mike Johnson told the convention Tuesday that “we’re not just uniting as Republicans, we’re uniting today as Americans in the wake of the assassination attempt on the life of president Trump.”

Meanwhile, Biden called for a ban on the type of semi-automatic rifle that was used in the attempted assassination.