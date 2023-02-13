Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using 'laser light'

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday accused a Chinese coastguard vessel of shining a "military-grade laser light" at one of its boats in the disputed South China Sea, temporarily blinding crew members.

The incident happened on 6 February nearly 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed, the coast guard said in a statement.

It was the latest episode in a series of maritime incidents between the Philippines and China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.