U.N. rights office calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar

The U.N. has accused the junta of mass killings and crimes against humanity. It says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to harm the country.

In Friday’s report, the office called for the military to be isolated further and said it had failed to govern the country in a meaningful and sustainable way, or resolve a “profound financial sector crisis”.

It recommended U.N. members impose bans on arms sales and targeted sanctions to prevent the military’s business network from gaining access to foreign currency.

“The international community should take all steps within its power to support the people of Myanmar and to answer calls for the military’s financial isolation,” it said.