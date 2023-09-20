Kim returns to Pyongyang after 'immortal' Russia trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned to the capital city of Pyongyang, state media said Wednesday, receiving an "ardent" welcome home after wrapping up a week-long Russia tour.

Kim's tour of Russia's far east included a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which has fanned Western fears that isolated, nuclear-armed Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its drawn-out invasion of Ukraine.

During the trip, North Korea's leader inspected everything from Russian space rockets to submarines.