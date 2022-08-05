Asia

Taiwan dispatches aircraft, ships to react to Chinese military incursions

Reuters
Taipei
This screen grab from a video by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on 4 August, 2022 made available on the Eurovision Social Newswire (ESN) platform shows a missile being fired during a Chinese military exercise in China on 4 August, 2022
This screen grab from a video by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on 4 August, 2022 made available on the Eurovision Social Newswire (ESN) platform shows a missile being fired during a Chinese military exercise in China on 4 August, 2022AFP

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Friday the island’s military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.

Multiple Chinese vessels and aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday morning the defence ministry said, which described China’s military activities as highly provocative.

Taiwan’s military will prepare combat readiness but will not ask for a war, the defence ministry added.

