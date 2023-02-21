New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing three

Monday’s quake hit the Turkish town of Defne at 8:04 pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in Antakya city and Adana province, 200 kilometres to the north.

AFP teams also felt the tremor in Lebanon.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said on Twitter another 5.8-magnitude quake followed three minutes later and its epicentre was Samandag district in Hatay.

The agency recorded two more tremors of 5.2-magnitude around 20 minutes after the first on Monday.

Images from DHA news agency showed a hospital in Antakya being evacuated while NTV broadcaster reported another hospital was evacuated in the city of Iskenderun.

DHA said patients in intensive care unit were taken to field hospitals by ambulance to continue their treatment.