Death toll from quake in China's Tibet rises to 95: state media

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck China's remote Tibet region on Tuesday morning rose to at least 95, state media said.

"A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3:00 pm (0700 GMT) Tuesday," Xinhua reported.

Videos published by China's state broadcaster CCTV showed houses destroyed with walls torn apart.

Rescue workers waded through rubble strewn across the ruins in the aftermath of the earthquake, footage showed, while some gave locals thick blankets to keep warm in subzero temperatures.

Surveillance images published by CCTV showed people running through a store's aisles as shelves shook violently, sending objects like toys tumbling to the ground.

The powerful quake struck Tingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 9:05 am, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The US Geological Survey reported the tremor as magnitude 7.1.