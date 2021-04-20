ASEAN calls summit on Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian countries will discuss the crisis in Myanmar at a summit in Jakarta on 24 April, the ASEAN bloc's secretariat said on 20 April, after the European Union imposed its toughest sanctions yet on the junta that seized power there on 1 February.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way to guide fellow member Myanmar out of the bloody turmoil that has followed the military coup against an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Romeo Jr. Abad Arca, assistant director of the community relations division of the ASEAN Secretariat, said the summit would take place at its Jakarta headquarters on 24 April under strict health and security protocols due to the pandemic, confirming an earlier advisory.