At least 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown: UN rights office

The UN rights office said it had credible information that at least 18 people had been killed in Sunday's crackdown on protesters in Myanmar as it strongly condemned the violence.

Myanmar security forces opened fire on protesters, killing at least eight, according to AFP sources in the country including rescue workers, in the bloodiest action so far to smother opposition to the military coup four weeks ago.

"We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.