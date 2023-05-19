China, Central Asia must ‘fully unleash’ potential: Jinping

He also stressed the need to develop “new growth drivers... such as finance, agriculture, poverty reduction, low carbon, health, and digital innovation”.

“China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, and always offer clear and strong support for each other on issues of core interests,” Xi said.

The Chinese leader is hosting the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at a summit in Xi’an in northern China this week -- a meeting Beijing has said is of “milestone” significance.

Beijing says trade with Central Asia reached $70 billion in 2022 and expanded 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.