Biden begins Asia trip in S Korea, under North nuclear shadow

US President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea Friday, his first Asia trip as US leader, aiming to cement ties with regional security allies despite growing fears of a North Korean nuclear test.

Biden wants the trip to boost a years-long US pivot to Asia, where rising Chinese commercial and military power is undercutting Washington's dominance.

He received a warm welcome from South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol, but there is growing concern that North Korea's unpredictable leadership could conduct a nuclear test while he is in the region.