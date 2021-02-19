Britain, Canada impose new sanctions as Japan, India, US, Australia agree on need to restore democracy

Opponents of Myanmar’s coup welcomed new sanctions from Britain and Canada as protesters took to the streets on Friday, marking two weeks of daily demonstrations against the Southeast Asian country’s military for seizing power.

Adding to the diplomatic pressure, Japan said it had agreed with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly after the 1 February army takeover in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained.

Youth leader and activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi applauded Britain’s asset freezes and travel bans on three generals as well as steps to stop any aid helping the military and to prevent British businesses working with the army. Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.