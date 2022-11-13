G20: Bali preps for everything from security risks to tsunamis

Indonesia on Tuesday will host the G20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta.

Seventeen world leaders -- bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods".

Preparations for 20 national delegations, plus other prominent international figures including the heads of the United Nations and FIFA, are well under way, aimed at ensuring the summit passes without incident 20 years after a major bombing killed more than 200 people on the island.