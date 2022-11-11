White House says Biden, Xi to meet at G20 summit

Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on 14 November on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House said Thursday, in their first face-to-face talks since the US leader became president.

The two met prior to Biden taking office and have spoken by phone a number of times over the past 22 months, but the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi’s aversion to foreign travel has prevented them from meeting in person.

“The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication,” as well as how to “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.