Erdogan calls elections in Turkey for 14 May

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday officially set parliamentary and presidential elections for 14 May, a month early and just three months after earthquakes that left millions homeless across southern Turkey.

"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on 14 May," Erdogan said in a televised speech after signing off the decision, little more than a month after the quakes killed almost 50,000 people in Turkey.

Erdogan said the elections had been brought forward because the planned date of June 18 date with university exams, summer holidays and travel to the Hajj pilgrimage.