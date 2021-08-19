Ex-Khmer Rouge president seeks overturning of genocide conviction

Lawyers for a former leader of Cambodia's notorious Khmer Rouge regime asked an UN-backed court on Monday to overturn a 2018 verdict against him in a genocide trial, arguing it had insufficient reason to conclude he was guilty.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), sentenced former Khmer Rouge-era president Khieu Samphan, 90, to life in prison for genocide against the Vietnamese people and crimes against humanity.