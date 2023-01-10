China suspends short-term visas for South Koreans over Covid travel curbs

China has suspended the issuing of short-term visas to South Koreans in response to Seoul's imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese travellers over Covid concerns, Beijing's embassy said Tuesday.

"Chinese embassies and consulates in Korea will suspend the issuance of short-term visas for Korean citizens," the embassy in Seoul said, adding the measures would be "adjusted again in line with South Korea's removal of the discriminatory entry restrictions on China."

Last month, Seoul imposed a wave of restrictions on travellers from China, including visa restrictions, testing requirements and some flight limits, citing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Seoul has also capped flights from China, and travellers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau have to test negative before travelling and are tested again on arrival.