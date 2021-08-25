For now women should stay home for security reasons: Taliban spokesperson

Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Afghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the “crazy foreigners” had left.

Like thousands of others working for the outgoing Western-backed administration, swept aside by the Islamist militants’ lightning conquest of Afghanistan, he worried he might be the victim of reprisals.

On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country’s 34 provinces.