72 dead from drowning after Philippines' long holiday: Police

At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing the unusually high figure in part to millions hitting the beach for Holy Week.

The holiday is traditionally marked in the Catholic-majority nation by millions of people leaving the capital Manila to spend time with family.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokeswoman colonel Jean Fajardo said the high toll was partly due to "revenge travel" as the country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

"People got a bit excited to go to beaches and resorts," Fajardo told AFP.