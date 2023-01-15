Major Myanmar-China border crossing partially reopens

A Myanmar-China border crossing vital to trade has partially reopened, an official said Sunday, after years of a pandemic-prompted closure.

Covid-19 shuttered the Muse-Ruili checkpoint -- among the Southeast Asian nation's busiest -- in April 2020.

One of Muse town's border gates opened Saturday at 7:00 am (1230 GMT), according to an official in Myanmar's northern Shan state.

Six trucks made the short relay trip at the Mang Wein crossing, said U Min Thein, vice-chairman of the Muse Rice Commodity Exchange.