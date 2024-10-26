War approaches Mandalay a year after rebel offensive

Fighters from the "Mandalay PDF" -- students, teachers and IT workers who fled the city years ago to join the struggle against the junta -- are already in Patheingyi, about five kilometres from the city, according to the group's spokesman Osmond, who uses one name.

"If we can capture Mandalay, we believe that this will make big change in our revolution," he said by phone from an undisclosed location.

Last month, an unidentified group launched a rocket attack on the city, damaging several buildings, and last week, the Chinese consulate was hit by an explosion, drawing a stern protest from Beijing -- a major arms supplier and ally of the junta.

In the city's bustling, dusty downtown there are few soldiers on the streets and police rarely venture out from stations barricaded with concrete and sandbags.

"Mandalay is not well-protected at all," said one former local politician, who also requested anonymity to talk to the media.

"Where can we go if there is war in Mandalay? We just have to die here."