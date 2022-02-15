Indonesia teacher gets life imprisonment for raping 13 students

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life in prison for the rape of 13 students, in a case that has drawn national attention to sexual abuse in some of the country's religious boarding schools.

Herry Wirawan, 36, was found guilty of raping 13 female students -- all minors -- and impregnating at least eight of them by Bandung district court in West Java.

The revelations sparked national outrage, with a senior government official saying President Joko Widodo has paid special attention to the case.

The pattern of abuse came to light when the family of a female student reported Wirawan to the police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter last year.