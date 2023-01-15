Death toll in Philippine storms rises to 27

Since the start of the year, at least three storms have killed 27 people across the country, the civil defence office said in a report on Sunday.

Eleven people were reported injured and three are missing.

The state weather forecaster PAGASA warned Sunday of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely in areas that are highly... susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said in an advisory.