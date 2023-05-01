UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis

Ahead of the talks, a small group of women staged a protest in Kabul on Saturday to oppose any international recognition of the Taliban government. But the UN and Western powers are adamant this will not be discussed.

“Any kind of recognition of the Taliban is completely off the table,” said US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Apart from confirming that the Taliban leadership is not on the list of participants, the UN has refused to provide any specifics including the location in Qatar’s capital or who will join Guterres.

The Taliban’s deputy minister for refugees Mohammad Arsala Kharoti said on Sunday that “such meetings will not have any results.”

“As long as they don’t establish proper relations with the Emirate (Taliban-ruled Afghanistan) and no representation of the Emirate is present, these meetings won’t be successful to a great extent,” he told AFP at Kabul airport.

In Doha, the UN secretary-general is also to give an update on a review of the world body’s critical relief operation in Afghanistan, ordered in April after authorities had stopped Afghan women from working with UN agencies, diplomats said.

The UN has said it faces an “appalling choice” over whether to maintain its huge operation in the country of 38 million.