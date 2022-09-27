ADB plans to provide $14b to fight Asia food crisis

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday announced plans to provide at least USD 14 billion in between 2022 and 2025 to ease a worsening food crisis in Asia and the Pacific as well as improve long-term food security, reports UNB.

The assistance expands ADB’s already significant support for food security in the region, where nearly 1.1 billion people lack healthy diets due to poverty and food prices which have soared to record highs this year.

The funding will be channeled through existing and new projects in sectors including farm inputs, food production and distribution, social protection, irrigation, and water resources management, as well as projects leveraging nature-based solutions.

ADB said it will continue to invest in other activities which contribute to food security such as energy transition, transport, access to rural finance, environmental management, health, and education.