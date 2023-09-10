Maldives set for runoff election due later this month

Maldives leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was trailing in Saturday's presidential vote, preliminary results showed, triggering a runoff election due later this month.

Solih's attempt for a second term has turned the poll into a referendum on his pursuit of renewed ties with India, the archipelago nation's traditional benefactor.

Preliminary results showed Solih in second place with 39.1 per cent of the vote with his main challenger, the Mayor of Male Mohamed Muizzu, leading with 46.08.

Nearing midnight on Saturday, and with less than 20,000 more votes left to be counted, it was clear that neither of the candidates could reach the absolute majority needed for an outright victory.

The elections commission has set 30 September as the date for a runoff between the first two candidates. The official declaration of the results are expected on Sunday.

Some 282,000 Maldivians over 18 years were eligible to vote. Election officials said the final turnout was projected at about 75 per cent, compared to nearly 90 per cent at the 2018 poll.