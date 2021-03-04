Myanmar anti-coup protesters return as UN urges end to violence

Defiant anti-coup protesters returned to the streets across Myanmar on Thursday after the deadliest day of the junta's crackdown, as the United Nations called on the military to "stop murdering" civilians.

Myanmar has been in uproar since the military seized power on 1 February, ending a decade-long experiment with democracy and triggering a mass uprising that the junta has increasingly sought to quash with lethal force.

Wednesday was the bloodiest day so far, with the UN saying at least 38 people died, as online images streamed out of Myanmar showing security forces firing into crowds and blood-covered bodies with bullet wounds in their heads.