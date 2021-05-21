Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi’s NLD

Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was fraud in a November election, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Friday, citing a commissioner.

Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD.

Myanmar’s army seized power on 1 February, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who fought for democracy for decades before tentative reforms began a decade ago.

The military justified the coup by accusing Suu Kyi’s NLD of obtaining landslide victory through a manipulated vote, though the electoral commission at that time had rejected its complaints.