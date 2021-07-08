Myanmar junta committing 'crimes against humanity': UN expert

Since the coup, nearly 900 people have been killed, while about 200,000 have been forced to flee their homes, according to UN numbers.

At the same time, at least 5,200 people had been arbitrarily arrested, including more than 90 journalists.

Andrews accused the military authorities of torture, "including torturing people in custody to death."

Some of the acts, he said, "amount to crimes against humanity", lamenting the fact that more had not been done to rein in the violations.

"The international community is failing the people of Myanmar."