Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with two new criminal charges when she appeared in court via video link on Monday, a month after a military coup triggered relentless and massive protests.

Suu Kyi has not been seen since being detained on 1 February, and her appearance came as demonstrators took to the streets again across the country in defiance of an escalation of deadly force from the junta.

At least 18 people died on Sunday as troops and police fired live bullets at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations, which cited its own credible information.

Suu Kyi, 75, was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.