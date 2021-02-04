Myanmar's youth weigh defiance against crackdown fears after coup

Myanmar's coup has left its younger generation bunkered down at home, obsessively tracking arrest rumours on social media and weighing whether to defy the military on the streets.

Since the dawn, army raids that took Aung San Suu Kyi and her government's top ministers into custody on Monday, outrage has simmered behind closed doors over the sudden end to a fledgling democracy.

A generation too young to remember the last military takeover say they are unlikely to confront the troops now patrolling the streets without a clear signal from the country's deposed leaders, or guidance from veterans of earlier civil strife.

"We have the readiness, the anger, the anxiety," said Aye.

But the spark for whatever comes next "needs to come to the people who can lead", she added.