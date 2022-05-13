North Korea confirms first Covid-19 death

North Korea on Friday announced its first Covid-19 death, saying that 187,000 people were being “isolated and treated” for fever as it confirmed the virus had spread nationwide.

“A fever whose cause couldn’t be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

“Six persons died (one of them tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron)” it added.

The isolated nuclear-armed country confirmed its first-ever cases of Covid on Thursday, saying it was moving into “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system” after sick patients in the capital Pyongyang tested positive for Omicron.