Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

The 69-year-old recounted how two senior army officers entered his room in the early hours of 1 February “and urged him to resign from his post of the presidency, giving the reason of ill health,” lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

“The president turned down their proposal, saying he was in good health. The officers warned him the denial would cause him much harm but the president told them he would rather die than consent,” he added.

Similar dawn raids took place across the capital Naypyidaw, taking key civilian leaders into custody and ending the army’s brief flirtation with democracy.

Win Myint -- a longtime ally of Suu Kyi -- faces a raft of charges, including incitement and sedition.