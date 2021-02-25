Pakistan, India pledge to end conflict along Kashmir border

Pakistan and India on Thursday pledged to end all firing along their disputed Kashmir frontier, according to a joint statement from their militaries, after months of violence between the nuclear-armed rivals, AFP reports.

The two nations regularly exchange artillery and machine-gun fire along the ceasefire line known as the Line of Control (LoC) that has separated the countries for decades.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors with effect from midnight," read the statement.