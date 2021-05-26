Pakistan may seek aid from Bangladesh in 2030, says expert

“Pakistan's poor performance is our own fault, but our leaders conveniently blame our enemies and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB). No doubt the IMF and WB have often peddled poorly thought out and ‘one-size-fits-all’ policies and bad loans but the deep hole that Pakistan is in is largely its own doing,” added Hasan.

“Corruption and the economic impact of terrorism have a role in the mess and for the most part the poor performance is a result of pursuing irresponsible, inappropriate and unpredictable policies, and half-hearted reforms.”

The two most glaring examples of reckless policies were: excessive overspending by government, financed by domestic and foreign debt; and imports far exceeding exports leading to unsustainable external debt, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's successful journey is a good example, given the similarity in terms of religion, poor work ethics, messy politics, bad governance, weak public administration, high corruption, and elite capture.