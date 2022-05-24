Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

Most people would send an email. But Joe Biden had a document flown to him on one continent from a second, so he could order $40 billion to support an ally's war on a third.

The latest giant US aid package for Ukraine was delivered from Washington to a Seoul hotel last week, allowing Biden to affix his signature while on his first trip to Asia since taking office.

It's in moments like this one that US presidents abroad experience near superhero strength. Racking up miles on Air Force One, Biden may even be forgiven for feeling he can change the world.