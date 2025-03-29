Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,000: Junta

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000, the ruling junta said on Saturday, with more than 2,000 injured, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

A statement from the junta's information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday's shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.

The quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. It destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in the second biggest city, Mandalay.

But with communications badly disrupted, the true scale of the disaster has yet to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly.

It was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in over a century, according to US geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre.