At least 23 children killed in Thai school bus fire

At least 23 people were killed in a devastating fire on a bus carrying Thai children on a school trip, police said on Tuesday.

"We found 23 bodies inside the bus," Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic science office, told reporters. It was not yet clear how many were adults and how many children.

A devastating blaze tore through the coach on a highway in a northern Bangkok suburb as it carried 38 children -- ranging from kindergarten age to young teenagers -- and six teachers on a school trip.

The victims' bodies were so badly burned that officials say it is not yet possible to confirm the death toll, with DNA testing needed to identify remains.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 21 people escaped from the blaze but 23 are still unaccounted for and likely to be dead.