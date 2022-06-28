‘Shoot them dead’: Philippine president Duterte in his own words

Here are some of his quotes since taking power in 2016:

Drug users

“Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts (in the Philippines). I’d be happy to slaughter them.”

On 30 September, 2016, Duterte likens his deadly crackdown on drug users to Hitler’s efforts to exterminate Jews, although vastly underestimating the number of people killed in the Holocaust by the Nazi leader’s regime.

‘Kill them yourself’

“If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful.”

Hours after being sworn into office on 30 June, 2016, Duterte visits a dockside slum and urges Filipinos to kill drug users.