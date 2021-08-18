Taliban say won’t seek ‘revenge’, co-founder back in Afghanistan

The Taliban have pledged not to seek “revenge” against their opponents in Afghanistan in their first press conference since taking power, as the United States said they would hold the insurgents to their promises to respect human rights.

The Taliban announcements came Tuesday after the return to Afghanistan of their co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, crowning the group’s astonishing comeback after being ousted in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

In the capital Kabul, some shops opened and the insurgents told government staff to return to work -- though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.