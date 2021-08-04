Taliban seek 'lion's share of power' in deadlocked peace talks -US envoy

The Taliban and the Kabul government are far apart in US-backed talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan, with the insurgents demanding "the lion's share of power" in any new government, the special US envoy said on Tuesday.

Afghan-born veteran US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad's bleak assessment of the peace process coincides with Taliban advances on provincial capitals that have uprooted tens of thousands of civilians as the US troop pull-out nears completion after 20 years of war.